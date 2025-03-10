Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $207.53 and last traded at $213.97, with a volume of 581849 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $227.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WING has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $389.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Northcoast Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $335.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wingstop from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.67.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WING

Wingstop Trading Down 5.9 %

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.18 and a 200-day moving average of $328.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.11%.

Wingstop declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.38, for a total value of $86,285.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,285.08. The trade was a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 87,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,868,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 36,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after buying an additional 20,493 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.