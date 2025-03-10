Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Issues Earnings Results

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 15.92%.

Grupo Supervielle Price Performance

Shares of SUPV stock traded down $1.23 on Monday, reaching $12.63. 1,341,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,128. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 2.02. Grupo Supervielle has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUPV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

