Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Trading 5.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.31 and last traded at $12.53. 52,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 39,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGIC. Barclays increased their price target on Magic Software Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Trading Up 8.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $630.92 million, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4,274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 40,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud-based services in Israel and internationally. Its Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.