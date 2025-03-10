Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,305,478 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 346% from the previous session’s volume of 740,754 shares.The stock last traded at $82.19 and had previously closed at $83.28.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.72.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

