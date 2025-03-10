Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.78, but opened at $58.00. Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF shares last traded at $68.42, with a volume of 8,793,207 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $520.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 3.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.98.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.3242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.
