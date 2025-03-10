Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.78, but opened at $58.00. Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF shares last traded at $68.42, with a volume of 8,793,207 shares changing hands.

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $520.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 3.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.98.

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.3242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF ( NASDAQ:TSLQ Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

