Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1071854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Identillect Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01.

About Identillect Technologies

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.

