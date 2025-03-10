Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,119,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the previous session’s volume of 867,966 shares.The stock last traded at $1.70 and had previously closed at $1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Angi in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Angi from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.25 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Angi from $1.70 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.05.

Get Angi alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANGI

Angi Trading Down 3.0 %

Institutional Trading of Angi

The firm has a market cap of $800.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Angi by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 724,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 207,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Angi by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 732,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 158,662 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

(Get Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.