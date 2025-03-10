ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) Declares Dividend of $0.09

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0948 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a 106.5% increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN’s previous dividend of $0.05.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA PFFL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.88. 5,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $11.65.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.