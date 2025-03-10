Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Commercial Vehicle Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Commercial Vehicle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 485,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,242 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.09% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

