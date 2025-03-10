Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $163.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.37 million. Commercial Vehicle Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Commercial Vehicle Group Price Performance

CVGI opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1.82, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.62. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.64.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Commercial Vehicle Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.09% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.