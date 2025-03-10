Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Trading Up 93.3% – Still a Buy?

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 93.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 304,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 894% from the average session volume of 30,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Stria Lithium Trading Up 33.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07.

Stria Lithium Company Profile

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pontax-Lithium that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

