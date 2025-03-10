The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.56), with a volume of 332175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.56).

The Pebble Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £70.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 45.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Claire Louise Thomson sold 72,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.58), for a total transaction of £32,551.20 ($42,077.56). Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About The Pebble Group

The Pebble Group plc (www.thepebblegroup.com) is a provider of digital commerce, products and related services to the global promotional products industry, comprising two differentiated businesses, focused on specific areas of the promotional products market: Facilisgroup (www.facilisgroup.com) and Brand Addition (www.brandaddition.com).

Facilisgroup focuses on supporting the growth of mid-sized promotional product businesses in North America by providing a digital commerce platform, which enables those businesses to benefit from significant business efficiency and gain meaningful supply chain advantage from the ability to purchase from quality suppliers under preferred terms.

Brand Addition focuses upon providing promotional products and related services under contract to some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

