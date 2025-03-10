Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.24 ($0.03), with a volume of 1665 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.24 ($0.03).

Hydrogen Utopia International Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity

In other Hydrogen Utopia International news, insider Howard White bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,389.87). 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hydrogen Utopia International Company Profile

Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) is a company pioneering the responsible, sustainable remediation of non-recyclable waste plastics into clean fuel hydrogen using unique proprietary technology. HUI is addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic whilst providing alternative energy sources with significantly lower carbon emissions than existing processes with a view to achieving net zero climate impact.

