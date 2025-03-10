PHSC (LON:PHSC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.35 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.80 ($0.26), with a volume of 37180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.25).

PHSC Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.07. The stock has a market cap of £1.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.01.

PHSC Company Profile

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

