Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.53 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08), with a volume of 5066 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

Volta Finance Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £237.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.74.

About Volta Finance

Volta Finance Limited (the “Company” or “Volta”) is a closed-ended limited liability company registered in Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) with registered number 45747.

Volta’s investment objectives are to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis.

