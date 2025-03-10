Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.53 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08), with a volume of 5066 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).
Volta Finance Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £237.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.74.
About Volta Finance
Volta’s investment objectives are to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis.
