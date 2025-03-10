Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 168.20 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 173.40 ($2.24), with a volume of 1417725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.20 ($2.29).
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 320 ($4.14) to GBX 300 ($3.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.
Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 8.80 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Spire Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Spire Healthcare Group plc will post 15.6634747 earnings per share for the current year.
Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.
