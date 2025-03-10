Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.27 EPS

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($1.27), Zacks reports. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. Hesai Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Hesai Group Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSAI traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,251,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,464. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Hesai Group has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSAI. Morgan Stanley cut Hesai Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.80 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hesai Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $18.40 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Hesai Group Company Profile

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

