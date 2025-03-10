LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02, Zacks reports.
LifeMD Stock Down 8.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ LFMD traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.27. 3,045,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,838. The stock has a market cap of $184.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.50. LifeMD has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $5.38.
Insider Transactions at LifeMD
In related news, CEO Justin Schreiber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $129,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,703,715 shares in the company, valued at $14,032,280.85. This represents a 0.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.
LifeMD Company Profile
LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.
