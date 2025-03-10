LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02, Zacks reports.

LifeMD Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFMD traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.27. 3,045,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,838. The stock has a market cap of $184.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.50. LifeMD has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $5.38.

Insider Transactions at LifeMD

In related news, CEO Justin Schreiber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $129,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,703,715 shares in the company, valued at $14,032,280.85. This represents a 0.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LFMD. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of LifeMD in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of LifeMD from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

See Also

