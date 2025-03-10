Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,129,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 1,717,981 shares.The stock last traded at $46.30 and had previously closed at $46.02.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.08.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1588 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.