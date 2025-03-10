Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,129,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 1,717,981 shares.The stock last traded at $46.30 and had previously closed at $46.02.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.08.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1588 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 78,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.