Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading Up 28.6% – Here’s Why

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report) shares rose 28.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 1,114,250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 323% from the average daily volume of 263,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Noble Mineral Exploration Trading Up 28.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 16.26. The stock has a market cap of C$6.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04.

About Noble Mineral Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.