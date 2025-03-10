ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Trading Down 8.9% – Should You Sell?

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $28.56. Approximately 519,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 580,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Trading Down 11.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average of $24.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZK. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 48,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 16,564 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the third quarter valued at $3,836,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the third quarter valued at about $605,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Company Profile

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

