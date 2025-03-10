Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Yalla Group had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 21.80%.
Yalla Group Stock Performance
Yalla Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,688. Yalla Group has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $637.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18.
Yalla Group Company Profile
