Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Yalla Group had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 21.80%.

Yalla Group Stock Performance

Yalla Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,688. Yalla Group has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $637.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

