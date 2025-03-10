Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.020-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $184.5 million-$186.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.7 million. Asana also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.190-0.200 EPS.

Asana stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.69. 7,920,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,406. Asana has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $188.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.13 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 86.84%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASAN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Asana from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Asana from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 27,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $591,228.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 733,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,931,992.05. The trade was a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $2,964,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,097,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,682,825.84. This trade represents a 12.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 723,300 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,068. Corporate insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

