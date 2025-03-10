Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03), Zacks reports.

NYSE AUNA traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $8.00. 36,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,614. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35. Auna has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Auna from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

