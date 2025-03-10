RTX (NYSE:RTX) Shares Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $129.47 and last traded at $129.38. 901,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,599,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

RTX Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $171.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.83.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in RTX by 2,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

