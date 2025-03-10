Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading 0.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 33,960,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 87,273,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.
Several research firms have commented on LCID. R. F. Lafferty raised Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $1.13 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.30 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.69.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Lucid Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 17,230 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in Lucid Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 67,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,612,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 504,171 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.
Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.
