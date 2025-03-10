PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08, Zacks reports. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 8.75%.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.50. 376,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,412. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $187.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.81. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.04.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.63.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

(Get Free Report)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.