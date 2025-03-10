System1 (NYSE:SST) Announces Earnings Results

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. System1 had a negative return on equity of 68.85% and a negative net margin of 24.18%.
System1 Trading Down 7.3 %
Shares of NYSE SST traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.50. 147,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. System1 has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.73.
About System1
