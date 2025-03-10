System1 (NYSE:SST) Announces Earnings Results

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. System1 had a negative return on equity of 68.85% and a negative net margin of 24.18%.

System1 Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE SST traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.50. 147,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. System1 has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.73.

About System1

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network.

