Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) General Counsel Sells $50,418.72 in Stock

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) General Counsel John C. Duffy sold 35,013 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $50,418.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 348,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,027.20. This trade represents a 9.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Olaplex Price Performance

Shares of OLPX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 2.44. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 10.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Olaplex from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abel Hall LLC grew its position in shares of Olaplex by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Olaplex by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 61,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Olaplex by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

