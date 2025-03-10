Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Dennis Cho Sells 277 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Cho sold 277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $11,332.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,265.44. The trade was a 0.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dennis Cho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Dennis Cho sold 806 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $39,776.10.

On Friday, January 3rd, Dennis Cho sold 144 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $6,564.96.

On Friday, December 20th, Dennis Cho sold 316 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $14,188.40.

On Monday, December 16th, Dennis Cho sold 133 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $6,225.73.

NASDAQ:TWST traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.71. 1,733,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,978. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.47. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $60.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.15.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.96 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 59.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. Analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $56,984,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,992,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 15,927.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 846,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,319,000 after buying an additional 840,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,167,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,101,000 after buying an additional 526,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 188.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 797,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,042,000 after acquiring an additional 521,272 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on Twist Bioscience and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

