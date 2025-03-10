Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Dennis Cho Sells 277 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Cho sold 277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $11,332.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,265.44. The trade was a 0.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Dennis Cho also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 3rd, Dennis Cho sold 806 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $39,776.10.
- On Friday, January 3rd, Dennis Cho sold 144 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $6,564.96.
- On Friday, December 20th, Dennis Cho sold 316 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $14,188.40.
- On Monday, December 16th, Dennis Cho sold 133 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $6,225.73.
Twist Bioscience Stock Down 6.9 %
NASDAQ:TWST traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.71. 1,733,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,978. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.47. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $60.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $56,984,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,992,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 15,927.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 846,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,319,000 after buying an additional 840,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,167,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,101,000 after buying an additional 526,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 188.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 797,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,042,000 after acquiring an additional 521,272 shares during the period.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on Twist Bioscience and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Twist Bioscience
About Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Twist Bioscience
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.