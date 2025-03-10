Nicolas G. Schuck Sells 750 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $142,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,691.04. This represents a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of HII stock traded up $1.37 on Monday, hitting $197.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,677. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $294.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.59 and a 200 day moving average of $215.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HII. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,642,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,886,000 after purchasing an additional 95,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.22.
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
