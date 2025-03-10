Paul H. Storey Sells 10,188 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $262,544.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. The trade was a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Celsius Trading Down 0.6 %

CELH stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.23. 12,055,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,131,147. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $99.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average is $29.31. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Celsius by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Celsius by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Celsius by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

