JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Sells $711,200.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $711,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,456,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,607,399.56. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, Yoav Landman sold 24,652 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $922,724.36.

On Monday, February 10th, Yoav Landman sold 100 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,700.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $542,850.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Yoav Landman sold 15,889 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $574,387.35.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Yoav Landman sold 4,111 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $148,283.77.

On Friday, January 10th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $473,250.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $453,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.57. 1,141,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,538. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 0.95. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $46.65.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.28). JFrog had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $116.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in JFrog by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 1.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 55.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,437,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,757,000 after purchasing an additional 514,895 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 58,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JFrog by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,133,000 after buying an additional 1,617,551 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FROG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.06.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

