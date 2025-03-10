Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.00 and last traded at $35.90. 8,891,770 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 13,171,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HIMS. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 78.04 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average is $27.60.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. Analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Chi sold 17,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $832,966.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,601 shares in the company, valued at $9,319,952.14. The trade was a 8.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $251,984.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,268.05. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,062,011 shares of company stock worth $36,892,724. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.