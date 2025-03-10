Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.03. 46,285,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 84,553,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. BNP Paribas raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.77.

Ford Motor Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 29.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 336,720 shares during the last quarter. NCP Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 74,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 28,528 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,394,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $46,408,000 after buying an additional 160,409 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,456,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 196,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 91,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

