Financial Review: Tokyo Electron (TOELY) versus Its Competitors

Tokyo Electron (OTC:TOELY – Get Free Report) is one of 173 public companies in the "Semiconductors & related devices" industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors?

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tokyo Electron and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tokyo Electron $12.33 billion $2.51 billion 19.25 Tokyo Electron Competitors $29.53 billion $592.42 million 48.64

Tokyo Electron’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Tokyo Electron. Tokyo Electron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokyo Electron 22.63% 28.75% 20.52% Tokyo Electron Competitors -470.17% -79.71% -11.21%

Risk & Volatility

Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokyo Electron’s competitors have a beta of 1.60, indicating that their average share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tokyo Electron and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokyo Electron 0 0 0 1 4.00 Tokyo Electron Competitors 2524 10085 19769 704 2.56

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 654.49%. Given Tokyo Electron’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tokyo Electron has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Tokyo Electron shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Tokyo Electron pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Tokyo Electron pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 47.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Tokyo Electron is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems. It also provides plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED displays. In addition, the company offers delivery, facility management, and non-life insurance services; sells semiconductor products, board computer products, software, and other electronic components; sells and supports network/storage/middleware related solutions; and develops, manufactures, and sells magnetic annealing systems. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

