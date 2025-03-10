Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Flotek Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.
Flotek Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FTK traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.31. 414,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,484. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. Flotek Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $217.66 million, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.21.
Flotek Industries Company Profile
