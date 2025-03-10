Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Issues Earnings Results

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Flotek Industries had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 4.58%.
Flotek Industries Stock Performance
NYSE:FTK traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,471. Flotek Industries has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $217.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00.
Flotek Industries Company Profile
