iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 370,717 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 236,121 shares.The stock last traded at $109.65 and had previously closed at $111.47.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Financials ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

