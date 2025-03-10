Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Down 10.9% – What’s Next?

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.92. 157,677 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 691,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Advantage Solutions Trading Down 14.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $588.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Trading of Advantage Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADV. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

