Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Time to Sell?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $97.80 and last traded at $98.05. Approximately 11,961,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 39,370,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.31.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Capital set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.39 and a 200 day moving average of $134.97. The firm has a market cap of $156.33 billion, a PE ratio of 97.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Audent Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC now owns 35,992 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 25,414 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,718,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $3,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

