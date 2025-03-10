Social Media Stocks To Watch Today – March 10th

Shopify, Vertiv, and Mondelez International are the three Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of companies primarily involved in operating social networking platforms or services that enable users to connect, share content, and interact in various ways online. These stocks are typically influenced by advertising revenues, user engagement metrics, and trends in digital communication, making them a key focus for investors interested in technology and media sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $7.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.60. 10,279,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,484,836. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.26 and a 200 day moving average of $98.11. Shopify has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.60.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of VRT stock traded down $7.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,371,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,915,621. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.09 and its 200-day moving average is $110.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $155.84.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Mondelez International stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.40. 7,610,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,998,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

