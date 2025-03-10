Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

Franklin Universal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Franklin Universal Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 31,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,915. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

