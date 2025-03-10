Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $176.00 to $160.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Regal Rexnord traded as low as $117.05 and last traded at $119.03, with a volume of 253446 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.62.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RRX. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $191.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Regal Rexnord

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 3.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRX. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 0.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 651,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 18.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.62 and a 200-day moving average of $159.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.22). Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.