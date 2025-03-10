Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $15.17. The company had a trading volume of 24,288,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,897,909. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.73.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,145. This represents a 19.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $5,682,125.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,696.60. The trade was a 49.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,173,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,011,000 after buying an additional 681,242 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,383,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,213 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,184,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,424 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,696,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,149,000 after purchasing an additional 921,624 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

