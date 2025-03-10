Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 113013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Metals Acquisition from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTAL. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Metals Acquisition by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the third quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Metals Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

