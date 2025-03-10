Traders Buy Large Volume of Coca-Cola Call Options (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 85,190 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 29% compared to the average volume of 66,163 call options.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $72.10. 14,913,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,944,118. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $310.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 82.59%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.24.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 145,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $10,327,339.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at $24,324,191.46. This trade represents a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 54,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $3,882,079.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,520,662.64. This trade represents a 18.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,646 shares of company stock worth $16,515,469 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

