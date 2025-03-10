Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at UBS Group

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.13% from the stock’s current price.

NVST has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research set a $19.00 price target on Envista in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Envista from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.32.

Get Envista alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVST

Envista Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE NVST traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.04. Envista has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 44.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Envista will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Envista by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 528.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000.

About Envista

(Get Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.