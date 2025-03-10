Canfor (TSE:CFP) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canfor from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Canfor from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank cut Canfor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Canfor from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.00.

Get Canfor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFP

Canfor Trading Down 2.7 %

Canfor Company Profile

Shares of CFP traded down C$0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$14.56. 64,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,643. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94. Canfor has a 1-year low of C$13.53 and a 1-year high of C$18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.86.

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.