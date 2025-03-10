MXC (MXC) Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. MXC has a total market capitalization of $5.33 million and $324,645.19 worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MXC has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $78,826.19 or 1.00633448 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78,757.32 or 1.00545531 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,371 coins. The official website for MXC is www.moonchain.com. MXC’s official Twitter account is @moonchain_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/moonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/@moonchain_com.

Buying and Selling MXC

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonchain (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Moonchain has a current supply of 2,664,965,800. The last known price of Moonchain is 0.00204773 USD and is down -10.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $388,445.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moonchain.com.”

